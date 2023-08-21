Como-Pickton ISD places $29.5M bond proposal on Nov. 7 ballots

In Hopkins County, voters in the Como-Pickton school district will be asked to decide on a bond proposal. The Como-Pickton Independent School District Board of Trustees has placed a $29.5 million bond measure on local ballots. Many of the school district’s buildings were damaged during severe storms that struck the region on the night of June 15. The district is looking to build a new Career and Technical Education complex and a new gymnasium.

A public hearing on the bond package will be held next Monday, Aug. 28, at 6 p.m. at the Como-Pickton Conference Center on east State Highway 11. This year’s general election is happening on Tue. Nov. 7.