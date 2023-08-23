Fannin County swears in new commissioner for Precinct 1

Fannin County has a new county commissioner. This week, Dale McQueen was sworn in as the new commissioner for Precinct 1. The first precinct is composed of the northwestern part of the county and includes Savoy, Ector, and Ravenna, as well as the west side of Bonham. Last month, former Precinct 1 Commissioner Edwina Lane resigned to begin a new position as the county's purchasing agent.

Fannin County Judge Newt Cunningham selected McQueen from among 10 candidates. The county does not hold elections in the event of mid-term resignations, but instead invites members of the public to apply for the position. The county judge and an advisory panel select the commissioner. McQueen will finish out the remainder of Lane's term, which runs through the end of 2024.