Paris Salvation Army to re-open shelter Wednesday
The shelter has been closed since 2017 due in part to a lack of funding.
- In Paris, the Salvation Army is planning to re-open its emergency shelter tomorrow morning. The facility closed in 2017 due in part to funding issues. The organization says its shelter will provide 10 beds for men, four beds for women and one room for families, that can hold up to six people. The Salvation Army of Paris also operates a soup kitchen that serves dinner on weekdays and lunch on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The organization also operates a thrift store and a food bank and also hosts worship services. The re-opening is scheduled for tomorrow morning at 10:30 a.m. The Salvation Army of Paris is located at 350 W. Kaufman St.
- In Commerce, city trucks sprayed parts of town for mosquitoes last night and are scheduled to do so again Thursday evening. The City of Commerce has added a couple of sprayings to the regular schedule after a couple of mosquitoes captured in Commerce tested positive for the West Nile virus. Northwest Commerce was sprayed last night and northeastern Commerce is scheduled to be sprayed Thursday evening, beginning at 7 p.m. Details available at the city’s website, commercetx.org.