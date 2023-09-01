© 2023 88.9 KETR
Campbell to host Allen CHANT in Saturday game

KETR | By Phillip Hayes
Published September 1, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT
The Indians and Chargers will kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Indian Field.

Campbell High School (0-1) will host Allen-based Christian Homeschool Athletes of North Texas (1-0) in six-man football action Saturday night. Last week, Campbell lost to Ladonia Fannindel 76-31, while Allen CHANT defeated Founders Classical 79-32.

KETR spoke with Campbell head coach Preston Compton about last week’s game, and previews this weekend’s matchup. The Indians and Chargers will kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Indian Field.

Mark Haslett contributed to this report.

