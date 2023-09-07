© 2023 88.9 KETR
News

Campbell to visit Fruitvale in six-man football Thursday evening

KETR
Published September 7, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT
The Indians and Bobcats both enter tonight's game 0-2 on the season.

Campbell High School enters tonight’s game at Fruitvale High School with both six-man squads looking for their first victory of the season. Campbell head coach Preston Compton says his team will be playing a Thursday game tonight, in part, to get his team used to the road game protocol that will be followed next week, when the Indians face a long road trip to Granbury. Last week, Campbell faced Allen-based Christian Homeschool Athletes of North Texas. The homeschoolers won, 57-12, in a game that was truncated by the 45-point rule in six-man. Compton says that depth has been a concern on a young Indians roster, but that experience gained in the first two games has helped his players develop as they adapt to different roles.

Campbell High School faces Fruitvale High School tonight at 7:30 at Bobcat Stadium in Fruitvale.

