Commerce ISD to recognize new Hall of Honor inductees Sept. 22

This month, the Commerce Independent School District will honor four new inductees into the Commerce ISD Hall of Honor. This year’s honorees include Glenda Henderson, a former teacher at Commerce High School from 1999 to 2020. Also honored will be Jim Faires, CHS class of 1978; Anthony Henry, CHS class of 1986; and P.J. Winston, CHS Class of 1999.

The Commerce ISD Hall of Honor recognizes former students of CHS or Norris School who have had distinguished careers, as well as Commerce and Norris staff members who have made a significant impact on the students.

The inductees will be honored with a luncheon on Friday, September 22 at the CISD Central Administration Building at 3315 Washington St. Tickets are $20 each. Deadline for reservations is next Friday, September 15.

Honorees will also be recognized at the CHS pep rally that afternoon and during homecoming pre-game activities at 7 p.m. that night. Details available at commmerceisd.org.