With prosecution resting case, Paxton trial shifts to defense

The impeachment trial of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton shifted to the defense today (Thursday). Houston Public Media’s Andrew Schneider reports one of the first witnesses defended Paxton against the charges that he retaliated against former staffers who reported alleged illegal behavior to federal law enforcement.

Henry De La Garza is the human resources chief at the Attorney General’s Office. He was promoted to the post after providing a legal opinion for firing several whistleblowers. On cross examination, prosecutor Daniel Dutko established that an appeals court had disagreed with De La Garza’s opinion. Then he went further, reminding him of a provision of the Texas Whistleblowers Act.

“And so, the law says, if within 90 days of reporting something to law enforcement you’re terminated or have an adverse action, we are to presume that was retaliatory, right?”

"There is a presumption.”

Dutko then listed five senior staffers who were fired within six weeks of going to the FBI. I’m Andrew Schneider in Houston.