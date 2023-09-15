Campbell to face Grace Classical Christian Academy in Granbury

The Campbell High School football team is headed to Granbury tonight, to take on Grace Classical Christian Academy. Last week, Campbell picked up its first victory of the season, on the road at Fruitvale. The Indians defeated the Bobcats by a score of 54-6. The Indians are now 1-2 on the season.

Tonight’s opponent, Grace Classical, is 0-2. The Gryphons had a bye last week after suffering a one-point loss to a Bastrop home school team the week before. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. tonight in Granbury.

Campbell Head Coach Preston Compton spoke with KETR in a conversation that will be heard tonight during the pregame portion of The Big Friday Night Scoreboard Program, kicking off at 6:30 p.m.

After the pregame segments, the Commerce Tigers and North Lamar Panthers kick off at 7:30 p.m. After the Tigers game ends, regional score roundups continue until 11 p.m.