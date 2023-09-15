Joel Weaver Trio concert Sunday to benefit Commerce Public Library
The show, featuring songs from the John Denver catalog, will help raise funds for the library's major renovation.
- A fundraising concert for the Commerce Public Library’s major renovation project is scheduled for this Sunday afternoon at the library. The Joel Weaver Trio will perform songs from the catalog of John Denver. Tickets are being sold for a suggested donation of $10 per person or $20 for a family. The performance will happen inside the Commerce Public Library building (1210 Park Street), which is currently in the midst of a major overhaul, while the library’s day-to-day operations have been moved across the street to the former Guaranty Bank building (1008 Main Street). Details available at commercepubliclibrary.org.
Two annual events, a bicycle ride and a free outdoor music festival, will welcome the Northeast Texas fall festival season this Saturday in Greenville.
The Cotton Patch Challenge, presented by the Rotary Club of Greenville, offers cyclists of all skill levels the chance to particpate in multiple different circuit routes, from a six-mile leisure rise to a 100-mile compeition. Registration is available online or at the event. Check-in begins at 6:30 on the square in dowtown Greenville, with cyclists riding at 8:00.
Saturday evening, downtown Greenville will host a free outdoor concert along Lee Street, just east of the square. The Lee Street Jamboree will feature Graycie York at 6:30 p.m. and Thompson Square at 8 p.m. Food vendors and children’s activities will be part of the event, scheduled to last until around 9:30 Saturday night.