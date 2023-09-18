Celeste man helps save motorist after Greenville accident

A Celeste man who came upon the scene of a single-vehicle accident last weekend was able to help save a person from a burning vehicle before emergency personnel arrived. The accident happened Saturday morning, around 9:30, on the west side of Greenville near State Highway 66.

The Greenville Herald Banner reports that 29-year old Dyran Jacob Ross of Celeste came across a burning Toyota Land Cruiser in the 7100 block of Shelby Avenue. Ross broke out the back window of the SUV, which was filled with smoke. The Greenville Fire Department arrived on scene and the driver was rescued from the SUV. The man suffered severe smoke inhalation and was taken by air ambulance to a Dallas-area hospital. No details about the driver of the Land Cruiser were released.