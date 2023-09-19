Commerce to adopt 2024 budget at tonight's regular meeting

The City of Commerce is scheduled to adopt its budget for the upcoming fiscal year at tonight’s regular meeting. The Commerce City Council meeting at City Hall is set for 6 p.m. tonight. A copy of the proposed 2024 budget is available at the city’s website, Commerce TX dot org. There’s also information about the proposed tax rates. Coming up later this morning, Commerce City Manager Howdy Lisenbee is scheduled to be a guest in the KETR studios discussing the budget and related issues. That conversation coming up at 9 this morning on KETR, and online at KETR.org.

