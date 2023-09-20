Greenville to tow away unauthorized 'roll-off' dumpsters

The City of Greenville has plans to crack down on unauthorized trash dumpsters in the city. At issue are the large, open dumpsters known as roll-off dumpsters that are typically used at construction sites or on properties where major remodeling is being done. The city has a contract with Quinlan-based Blackjack Disposal to provide all roll-off dumpster services within the city limits.

The Greenville Herald Banner reports the city is aware of about 20 locations in Greenville where people are renting out dumpsters from unauthorized providers. At this month’s regular city council meeting, the council approved an ordinance that would allow the city to impound the containers and impose fines on users. The city will soon be authorized to contract with towing companies to remove the containers. The Banner reports the ordinance is scheduled to go into effect this Friday.

Blackjack Disposal has had the exclusive contract with the city for roll-off dumpster service for about a month and a half. Blackjack is scheduled to become the city’s residential trash disposal provider starting in October. Blackjack will be replacing The Woodlands, Texas-based Waste Connections as the city’s provider. That move was approved back in March after numerous citizen complaints about Waste Connections.