In Paris, Lamar Avenue to get overhaul to improve driver safety
The state is redesigning the section of Lamar Avenue between 33rd St. NE and 42nd St. NE.
- In Paris, part of Lamar Avenue will be getting a major makeover iin the coming months. The Paris News reports the Texas Department of Transportation will place raised concrete medians along Lamar Avenue between 33rd St. NE and 42nd St. NE. Construction is planned to begin February with the job scheduled to be finished next August.
The modifications are part of a re-design of the lanes intended to make left turns safer on the road. The Paris News reports a traffic study from 2020 identified 76 accidents in that stretch of Lamar Avenue, and more than a third happened when drivers were trying to turn left.
- In Greenville, local police are investigating a possible “road rage” incident in which two people were shot early Saturday morning. Two people arrived at Hunt Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds around 12:19 a.m. on Saturday (Sept. 16). The gunshot victims told police the incident happened on the north side of Greenville somewhere on the U.S Hwy. 69 business route between Graham Park and the Wolfe City Drive/Commerce Drive split. They say they were shot while in their vehicle by gunfire from a large back truck. Police were told the suspect vehicle is described as a black Ford pickup with large chrome wheels and undercarriage lights. Police say no further information will be released due to an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this incident can contact is asked to contact Greenville Detective Wooldridge at bwooldridge@ci.greenville.tx.us or (903) 457-2909.