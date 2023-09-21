Regional agencies seek input on future of Rockwall, Kaufman transportation infrastructure

State and local agencies are seeking the public’s input regarding the future of transportation in Rockwall and Kaufman counties. The North Central Texas Council of Governments is assessing the transportation needs of Rockwall and Kaufman counties, along with eastern Dallas County.

Next week in Mesquite, the NCTCOG Transportation Division will host a public forum on the topic. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 6 p.m. at the Mesquite Arts Center. The meeting will include a brief presentation followed by an interactive mapping activity to help planners better understand travel patterns in the study area. The meeting will also allow attendees to voice their opinions about the study area’s transit needs.

An online survey of residents around the region is already active and will remain open through Oct. 13.

The Eastern Dallas, Kaufman and Rockwall Counties Transit Study aims to develop a comprehensive public transportation plan for cities in eastern Dallas County that are not members of Dallas Area Rapid Transit. The study will also look at additional transportation choices to complement the existing STAR Transit system in Kaufman and Rockwall counties.

Details about the survey and planning process are available at the NCTCOG’s website, NCTCOG.org.