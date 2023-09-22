Campbell to host Tyler HEAT in homecoming game

The Campbell High School football team returns to Indian Field tonight to host Tyler HEAT (Home Education Athletics Teams) in six-man football action. The Indians (1-3) won at Fruitvale 54-6 two weeks ago before suffering a 25-24 defeat at Grace Classical Christian Academy in Granbury last week. Tonight is homecoming for Campbell High School.

Head coach Preston Compton says the Indians are ready to rebound from a tough loss at Granbury and return to the same kind of offensive form they displayed at Fruitvale.

“Our kids are gonna battle back,” Compton said. “Our kids realize what they can do. We’re really focusing on blocking this week, and taking care of business.”

Tyler HEAT comes to Campbell 0-2 against varsity opponents, 1-2 overall including a game against a JV squad. Tyler HEAT suffered losses at Apple Springs (48-0, Sept. 15) and Leverett’s Chapel (67-6, Sept. 1). Tyler HEAT picked up a 13-7 victory against the Westlake Academy junior varsity on Sept. 8.

The Texas six-man football website sixmanfootball.com ranks Campbell #228 in the state overall, while Tyler HEAT is ranked #218.

Last season, Tyler HEAT defeated Campbell 60-27 on its way to an 8-4 record. The 2022 Indians finished 3-7.