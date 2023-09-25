Man shot in Commerce during early-morning hours Sunday

A man suffered multiple gunshot wounds in an incident that happened early Sunday morning.

Commerce police say at about 3:24 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a call of shots fired on Washington Street, just north of Culver Street. Officers arrived to find a man who had suffered multiple gunshot woulds. Officials say he was taken to the Hunt Regional emergency room in Commerce, and then taken to another facility.

No other details about the incident or the shooting victim were released. Police say an investigation is ongoing.