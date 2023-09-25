© 2023 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Man shot in Commerce during early-morning hours Sunday

KETR
Published September 25, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT
Monday Evening Newscast stock image: Ferguson Hall at Texas A&M University-Commerce
Texas A&M University-Commerce
Lindsey Wiley

Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

A man suffered multiple gunshot wounds in an incident that happened early Sunday morning.

Commerce police say at about 3:24 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a call of shots fired on Washington Street, just north of Culver Street. Officers arrived to find a man who had suffered multiple gunshot woulds. Officials say he was taken to the Hunt Regional emergency room in Commerce, and then taken to another facility.

No other details about the incident or the shooting victim were released. Police say an investigation is ongoing.

News