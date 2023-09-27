Greenville woman charged in connection with teen fentanyl death

In Greenville, a woman has been charged with a felony in connection with the death of a local 16-year-old boy earlier this year. On May 11, a Greenville 16-year-old died as a result of fentanyl poisoning. Police have charged 24-year-old Jessica Ann Degarso with delivery of a controlled substance causing death to a minor. The charge is a felony and Degarso in currently jailed in Greenville with bail set at $200,000.

The Greenville boy who died in May was the second Greenville teen this year to overdose on fentanyl after taking what they thought were prescription drugs. In January of this year, police say another 16-year-old boy died of fentanyl poisoning after taking what he thought was a percocet.