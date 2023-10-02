Greenville to limit new vape shops to industrial areas only

In Greenville, local government is moving to mitigate the proliferation of vape shops in the city. The Greenville Herald Banner reports that about 15 vape stores have popped up in Greenville in recent months. At last week’s regular Greenville city council meeting, the council approved an ordinance placing limits on permits for new vape shops. Anyone wishing to open a new one would have to get a conditional use permit from the city. Also, the city will limit any new vape shops to industrial zoned areas only. The new ordinance also applies to tattoo and body piercing studios, “head” shops and fortune-telling businesses. The measure goes into effect this Friday.