Commerce Police hosting National Night Out at Centennial Park
City of Commerce staff stopped by KETR Tuesday morning to discuss this evening's National Night Out festivities. Kaylah Boldin, community engagement specialist, and Katherine Kurylas, public safety intern, described the event, which is open to everyone and is free. Guests are encouraged to bring two canned goods for donation to local food banks.