Paris police arrest man suspected in Sept. 29 hit-and-run incident

In Lamar County, Paris Police have arrested a man suspected of being the driver in a hit-and-run accident that left a local man dead. Police say 59-year-old Rodney Sherman Willis of Paris was arrested yesterday after a traffic stop. As a result of the stop, Willis was arrested for driving without a license and this led investigators to identify Willis as the suspect in the hit-and-run incident that happened last Friday. Early Friday morning, 81-year-old Ismael Claudio Moreno of Paris was hit by a vehicle in the 3900 block of Lamar Avenue. Moreno died on Sunday as a result of his injuries. Willis has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death.