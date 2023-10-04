Front to bring heavy rain, chance of severe storms to NE Texas

A slow-moving front is expected to bring milder temperatures and heavy rainfall to Northeast Texas, with the heaviest rain forecast tonight.

This morning, we have temperatures in the 70s with scattered showers and very light and rain and mist across much of the region. We have a 60 percent chance for rain this morning. This afternoon, an 80 percent probability of showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the mid 80s.

A flood watch is scheduled to go into effect at 4 p.m. this afternoon, remaining in effect until Thursday afternoon. Most of Northeast Texas should get about two to three inches of rain tonight, with higher totals possible. Some locations could receive five inches or more. Heavier rain is more likely east of a Paris-Cooper-Cumby-Emory line.

Some storms could be severe, with hail and damaging winds possible. Timing of the storms is uncertain, but most of the region should experience the strongest storms between 8 p.m. and midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.