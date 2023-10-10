Oct. 10 is last day to register to vote in Nov. 7 election

Today is the last day to register to vote in the November 7 general election. Texas voters will decide on 14 proposed state constitutional amendments. The proposed legislation ranges in scope from higher education research to water infrastructure. State policy regarding gas-fueled power plants, broadband infrastructure, and state parks will also appear on ballots. Proposed amendments also address tax policy, retired teacher benefits, and farming and ranching practices.

Many Northeast Texas communities have bond proposals on November’s ballots. Greenville voters will decide on school district bonds as well as a proposal for a new recreation center in November.

Voters in Hopkins, Hunt and Van Zandt counties will vote to replace former State Rep. Bryan Slaton, who resigned amid scandal this summer. Five Republicans and one Democrat are seeking to replace Slaton as the state representative for House District 2.

Applications for voter registration must be postmarked today in order to be valid. Texas public officials advise those registering today to take their application directly to a post office during business hours if mailing. Applications may also be delivered by hand directly to your local county elections office. Early voting for the Nov. 7 election begins Oct. 23 and continues through Nov. 3.