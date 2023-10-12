Bras for the Cause happening in downtown Greenville tonight

Downtown Greenville will have plenty of foot traffic this evening, as the annual Bras for the Cause fundraising event is happening tonight at various downtown locations and culminating later at the Texan Theatre. The Hunt Regional Healthcare Foundation is the charitable organization operated by Greenville-based Hunt Regional Healthcare. The Bras for the Cause event benefits the foundation’s efforts in breast cancer prevention and treatment. The event features a contest in which dozens of creatively designed art bras compete for votes in different categories. Donors pay a dollar to vote for their favorite bras. In-person and online voting is still open tonight until 8:30. The bras are viewable online or in person tonight, starting at 6 p.m., at various locations around downtown Greenville. Votes will be tallied tonight and winners will be announced at an awards ceremony beginning around 9 p.m. at the Texan Theatre at 2712 Lee Street. Details available at the Bras for the Cause Facebook page. It all begins at 6 p.m. tonight in downtown Greenville.