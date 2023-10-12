Greenville ISD delays purchase of metal detectors for Greenville High School

The Greenville Independent School District has plan to install metal detectors at Greenville High School, but the purchase of the detectors has been put on hold until the district can arrange for staff to man the metal detectors. The Greenville Herald Banner reports at this week’s board meeting, the district considered using federal COVID relief funds to purchase the metal detectors, however, the staff required to work at the detectors would have to be paid out of the district’s regular budget. The Banner reports the Greenville ISD board plans to revisit the matter and possibly amend the current budget to include pay for metal detector staff at the November regular meeting.