First freeze of the season forecast to arrive in NE Texas early Tuesday morning

Autumn temperatures might have arrived a little late in Northeast Texas this year, but we’re getting our first freeze of the season a little early.

Northeast Texas is under a freeze warning this evening, as we expect overnight lows in the upper 20s across the region. Clearing skies will lead to freezing conditions throughout the KETR listening area. In Commerce, city officials today asked residents to remember the four Ps – people, pets, plants and pipes.

During the day on Tuesday, sunny, with highs eventually reaching the mid 50s. Halloween should be a cold one for anyone out and about Tuesday night, with temperatures in the 40s, falling into the 30s by about 10 p.m.

Overnight Tuesday, another freeze, with temperatures dropping down to the upper 20s. Wednesday, sunny with highs in the low 50s. Toward the end of the week, milder, with highs near 60 on Thursday and highs in the upper 60s Friday.