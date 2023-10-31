TEA school district ratings still withheld pending lawsuit challenging process
About a hundred districts are suing the state because they say criteria for the ratings were changed too late for schools to react.
An Austin judge has temporarily blocked Texas education commissioner Mike Morath from assigning new A through F grades to school districts across the state.
A group of about a hundred school districts sued Morath after new and controversial changes to the grading system.
The districts including Dallas and Fort Worth ISD argued the system was revised too late.
The new criteria applies to students who graduated in 2022 - before districts knew about the new standards.