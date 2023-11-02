Water service restored in Commerce, but boil notice remain in effect

The City of Commerce remains under a boil water notice today. The city government issued the notice yesterday morning after a large leak on the east side of town resulted in a loss of water pressure in the system.

Water service was restored gradually over the course of the day on Wednesday, and water pressure throughout Commerce should be at or near normal this morning. However, the city must wait for test results from state laboratories before rescinding the boil notice. Such results are typically available in one or two days. City officials hope to have the green light to discontinue the boil notice before the weekend.

Most of the Texas A&M University-Commerce campus is on the university water system, which continues to operate normally. However, some university buildings use City of Commerce water and are also under a boil notice. Those buildings include the Rayburn Student Center, the Welcome Center, the Employee Services building, Henderson Hall, Prairie Crossing, the Outdoor Adventure Center, the Agronomy Building, the Greenhouse, the Head House, and the Agronomy Classroom Building.

The city is providing updates on the “City of Commerce, Texas” Facebook page.