Escapees from Fannin County Jail remain at large

Two inmates who escaped from the Fannin County Jail on Saturday night remain at large. Fannin County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Frank Deater said Raymond Ross and Ramon Perez escaped from the jail’s south annex late Saturday. The Fannin County jail is located off of County Road 4200. Deater said surveillance video showed Ross and Perez escaping from the building and running into the woods east of the annex.

Lt. Deater told media that both men have ties to Fannin County but they could have fled to neighboring Grayson or Lamar counties, or elsewhere.

Perez is around 5′11″ and 180 lbs. Deater says he was arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Ross is about 5′7′' and 160 lbs. Deater says he was in jail for evading arrest and possession of drugs and a firearm.

The two were not armed during the escape but officials say they could be armed now. The public is advised not to approach or engage with the men, but to call to call 9-1-1 or the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 583-2143.

The Fannin County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for Perez and Ross. Deater told media that LaSalle Corrections, the private company that operates the Fannin County Jail, is conducting an internal investigation. LaSalle Corrections is based in Ruston, Louisiana, and operates six jails in Louisiana, eight in Texas, and one each in Georgia and Arizona.

