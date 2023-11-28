Community Seeds to host annual fundraising dinner Thursday evening at Caddo Creek venue

Community Seeds, based in Lone Oak, has been serving residents of Hunt County and the surrounding areas since 2009, with emergency assistance and educational programs to help people struggling financially. The organization is having its annual fundraising dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday evening (Nov. 30) at the Caddo Creek Event Venue in Greenville.

Community Seeds founder Bert Cooper spoke with KETR about the organization’s services, which include classes in adult GED testing, computer science, financial planning, gardening, cooking and nutrition, and welding. The organization also operates the Sacred Grounds coffee shop in Lone Oak.