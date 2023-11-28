North Texas Municipal Water District reports cyber attack

The water utility that serves all or part of Collin, Hunt and Rockwall counties reports that it had to manage a cyber attack today. Officials with the North Texas Municipal Water District confirmed what they called a “cybersecurity incident” this morning.

The district serves Farmersville and parts of western and southern Hunt County. The district also serves Princeton and other communities around Lavon Lake. All of Rockwall County is served by the district. The North Texas Municipal Water District also operates the newly constructed Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County.

District officials said the utility’s water, wastewater and solid waste services were not affected by the incident, however, the business phone lines remain out of service. The district said it hopes to have phone lines operating again this week. In the meantime, customers can call 469-875-9815 for service. Details are available at the utility’s website, https://www.ntmwd.com/.

The district also says law enforcement has been notified and third-party digital forensic specialists are investigating the attack.

This is the fourth known major cyber attack in North Texas in recent months. Earlier this year the city of Dallas was the target of a ransomware attack. Dallas County was also impacted by a cybersecurity incident in October. Fort Worth's online systems were the target of hackers in June.