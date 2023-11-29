After manhunt, second Fannin County jail escapee now in custody

The two men who escaped from the Fannin County jail last weekend are now in custody. Raymond Ross and Ramon Perez escaped from the Fannin County jail late last Saturday. The two men were at large until today. Perez turned himself in to Fannin County investigators by phone today and was taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies in Bryan County, Oklahoma.

Ross was the target of a manhunt today in Bonham. Bonham public schools were locked down today as state and local law officers searched in the northwestern part of central Bonham. Fannin County Emergency Management officials posted on Facebook shortly before 5 p.m. today that Ross is now in custody. No details about his apprehension were immediately available.

Ross and Perez escaped from the jail’s south annex late Saturday. Surveillance video showed the two escaping from an overhang through an air conditioning duct and fleeing into a wooded area. Officials said Ross was jailed after being charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, drug possession and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Perez was in custody facing a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The Bonham County jail is operated by a private corrections company. LaSalle Corrections is based in Ruston, Louisiana, and operates six jails in Louisiana, eight in Texas, and one each in Georgia and Arizona.