Escaped inmate was apprehended in Bonham apartment

A few details have been released regarding yesterday’s apprehension of an escaped inmate from the Fannin County jail. Multiple state and local law enforcement agencies conducted a manhunt yesterday in Bonham. Law officers were searching for Raymond Ross. Ross was one of two prisoners who escaped from the Fannin County jail late last Saturday. Ross had been at large since then, along with Ramon Perez, whom surveillance video showed fleeing into nearby woods with Ross when the two escaped from the Fannin County jail’s south annex.

Perez turned himself in by phone to Fannin County investigators Wednesday and was soon after taken into custody by Bryan County sheriff’s deputies in Durant, Oklahoma.

Ross, meanwhile, was sighted in Bonham Wednesday morning. Bonham public schools were placed on lockdown as law enforcement conducted a street-by-street search in the northwestern part of central Bonham. Ross was recorded on security video near West 10th Street. Late Wednesday afternoon, the Fannin County Office of Emergency Management posted that Ross was in custody. Officials later said Ross was apprehended at a Bonham apartment near the Bonham Housing Authority on West 16th Street.

Ross was in custody facing charges of evading arrest with a motor vehicle, drug possession and possessing a firearm as a felon. Perez in custody facing a charge of aggravated assault of a child.