Comment period on Marvin Nichols Reservoir feasibility study ends Fri. Dec. 1

Today is the deadline for submitting comment on a current Marvin Nichols Reservoir feasibility study. The Texas Water Development Board is working on a study of the proposed reservoir, that if built, would flood the Sulphur River valley in Titus and Red River counties. The study was mandated by the Texas Legislature this spring. Today is the last day of a two-month public comment period, during which, public commentary will be recorded for the study. State Representative Gary VanDeaver’s office says the Texas Water Development Board is particularly interested in hearing from the public on issues of costs, land acquisition and economic impact. Comments are being received at this email address: feasibility@twdb.texas.gov. Document attachments are accepted. More information is available at the Texas Water Development Board website https://www.twdb.texas.gov. On the front page, under “Hot Topics,” look for the item “Public Input Period: Marvin Nichols Reservoir Feasibility Review.”