Texas government seeking public input on rural broadband needs

With nearly seven million rural Texans lacking access to broadband or high-speed Internet…the Texas Broadband Development office is seeking public input to determine where the needs are greatest. KACU’s Mae Williams has more…

The Digital Opportunity Plan aims to make sure all Texans have access to the technology they need to be able to fully participate in an increasingly digital world. Texas’s digital divide has disproportionately left out rural communities, communities of color, and low-income families. Tom Green County Commissioner Rick Bacon says the input will help focus efforts to close the gap…

“Quite honestly you have areas of the state that have no access whatsoever, feedback to where those locations are, to make sure service gets out to that area.”

Officials say increasing digital connectivity will expand work, health, and educational opportunities. Texans can give their feedback on the Texas Digital Opportunity Plan through January 5 — online — at www.broadbandfortexas.com. I am Mae Williams in Abilene.

