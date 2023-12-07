Federal court weighs contempt complaint over Texas foster care system

Texas may face a federal fine for contempt for not improving the state's foster care system.

Lawyers for foster kids argued in court this week the state poorly investigates the abuse of disabled foster children, overworks employees and overmedicates kids.

Plaintiffs wanted the state’s foster care system placed under federal receivership.

But Judge Janis Jack says federal control is off the table.

Attorney Paul Yetter represents the plaintiffs.

"If the state continues not to comply, we'll be right back here asking for a receivership, and I think next time the judge is not going to be quite as willing to give them an extra chance."

There’s no timeline on when Jack will rule on the contempt motion.

