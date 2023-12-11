Filing deadline arrives for Spring 2024 election candidates

Today is the filing deadline for candidates running in the Spring 2024 elections. In Hunt County, all candidates are Republicans, and quite a few officeholders are running unopposed.

The Greenville Herald Banner reports unopposed incumbents include Incumbents who are currently running unopposed are: Keli Aiken for 354th District Court judge, Noble D. “Nobie” Walker, Jr. for district attorney, Joel Littlefield for Hunt County Court at Law No. 2, Terry Jones for sheriff, G. Calvin Grogan for county attorney, Mark Hutchins for county commissioner for Precinct 1, Wayne Money for justice of the peace for Precinct 1, Richy Valenzuela for constable Precinct 1, Michael Benson for constable Precinct 2, Eric Qualls for constable Precinct 3 and Matthew Regan for constable Precinct 4.

The Herald Banner there will be two contested races in Hunt County. Incumbent tax assessor-collector Randy L. Wineinger will face challenger Almina “Mina” Cook. And, incumbent Precinct 3 county commissioner Phillip A. Martin will face challengers Paul Fry and Garry Smith.