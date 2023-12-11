Princeton woman arrested, accused of assaulting officers at Jan. 6 riot

A northeastern Collin County woman has been arrested on multiple charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Dana Jean Bell, 65, of Princeton, was arrested last Thursday.

Court documents say Bell has been charged with felony offenses of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder. In addition to the felonies, Bell is charged with multiple misdemeanor offenses, including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in the Capitol grounds or buildings; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Officials say Bell made her appearance in the Eastern District Court of Texas on Thursday after her arrest. There has been no further information regarding her status. Court documents say that video footage from the riot shows Bell physically struggle against officers attempting to close a door as well as grabbing at an officer’s baton. Video also allegedly shows Bell kicking a television reporter.

The Dallas Morning News reports that Bell is one of about two dozen North Texans who have been charged in connection with the insurrection. Federal officials say more than 1,230 people have been charged across the country in the 35 months since the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.