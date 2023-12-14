Greenville High School robotics instructor arrested on charge of possession of child pornography

In Hunt County, a Greenville High School robotics teacher has been arrested on a charge of possessing child pornography. There are currently few details available about the arrest. The Greenville Independent School District sent an email to district staff and parents today that Greenville High School robotics teacher Corey Bankston has been put on administrative leave after having been arrested on a charge of possession of child pornography. The Greenville Herald Banner reports the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office confirms it was the arresting agency, but no further details about the charge or the arrest are available as of this report.