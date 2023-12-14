Greenville ISD selects consultants for superintendent search

The Greenville Independent School District is getting some help in its search for a new superintendent of schools. The Greenville Herald Banner reports the district is hiring a company called Impact Education Specialists to provide consulting services for the search. The company is run by retired Sunnyvale ISD superintendent Doug Williams, who was present at this week’s Greenville ISD board meeting. The Herald Banner reports retiring Royse City ISD superintendent Kevin Worthy was also present representing Impact Education Specialists. District administrators are supposed to meet with the consultants tomorrow.

The district also plans to seek input from the community and district staff regarding the search. Longtime Greenville ISD Superintendent Sharon Boothe retired in November. Dr. Laurie Hitzelberger is serving as the interim superintendent. In other district news, the Herald Banner reports the district paid off some old bonds ahead of schedule. Payments of a little less than $5 million paid off bonds from 2016 and 2011. The only remaining bond debt owed by Greenville ISD is related to the 2014 bond, which was refinanced in 2020 to take advantage of lower interest rates during the pandemic.