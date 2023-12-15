© 2023 88.9 KETR
Woman found dead in Commerce along Culver Street

KETR
Published December 15, 2023 at 8:14 AM CST

Police say the woman, who has not been publicly identified, was found shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

In Commerce, a woman was found dead Wednesday afternoon. A City of Commerce statement says at about 3 p.m. on Dec. 13, police responded to a call from the 700 block of Culver Street. That’s on the east side of Commerce, east of Magnum Street. Police say they found a deceased woman. Officials have not released any further details as of this morning.

Elsewhere in Hunt County, as reported yesterday afternoon on KETR, a Greenville High School robotics teacher has been arrested on a charge of possessing child pornography. There are currently few details available about the arrest. The Greenville Independent School District sent an email to district staff and parents today that Greenville High School robotics teacher Corey Bankston has been put on administrative leave after having been arrested on a charge of possession of child pornography. The Greenville Herald Banner reports the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office confirms it was the arresting agency, but no further details about the charge or the arrest are available as of this report.
