Officials detail charges in Greenville teacher arrest

Law enforcement agencies has released a few more details regarding the arrest of a Greenville High School robotics teacher last week. On Dec. 14, law officers served three search warrants in the 3200 block of Keri Lane in Greenville in reference to child pornography. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, the Greenville Independent School District Police Department, the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers participated in the action.

Officers arrested Corey Lance Bankston, a robotics teacher at Greenville High School. Officials now say the charges related to the arrest include one charge of possession of child pornography and four counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography. All charges are felonies.

The Greenville Independent School District confirmed that Bankston has been placed on administrative leave. The Greenville Herald Banner reports Bankston’s bond has been set at $320,000.