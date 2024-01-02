Voter registration deadline for House District 2 runoff is Jan. 2

Today is the last day for voters in Texas House District 2 to register for the upcoming Jan. 30 special election. House District 2 is composed of Hopkins, Hunt, and Van Zandt counties. The special election will pit Republican Brent Money against fellow Republican Jill Dutton. Those were the top two finishers in the Nov. 7 special election for the vacant seat.

The vacancy was created by the resignation and expulsion from the Texas House of Representatives of former State Rep. Bryan Slaton, also a Republican. Slaton’s departure was prompted by revelations that he supplied alcohol for and had sex with a 19-year-old intern.

Brent Money, a Greenville attorney, finished with the most votes in the November election. Money got about 32 percent of the vote. Jill Dutton, a Republican activist from Ben Wheeler, received about 25 percent of votes cast.

Whoever wins the January special election will be the state representative for House District 2, but the seat will be up for grabs once again later this year. The Republican Party primary election is March 5. Both Money and Dutton have filed for that election. The winner of the GOP primary will be the presumptive victor in the November general election, as no Democrats have filed to run.

Early voting is scheduled for January 22nd through 26th. The special election is on Tuesday, Jan. 30.