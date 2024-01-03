Commerce police say death at Culver Street apartments was homicide

In Commerce, police now say the death of a woman in mid-December appears to have been a homicide.

On Dec. 13, Commerce Police responded to a call from the Culver Crossing Apartments at 731 Culver St. Officials say police found 34-year-old Ashley Emory dead inside an apartment. An autopsy report said Emory suffered fatal injuries from blunt force trauma, including compression to her neck. Officials say the investigation into Emory's death is ongoing and no further information has been made available.

Commerce Police are asking anyone with possible information regarding Emory’s death to contact the department at (903) 886-1139. Police say callers can remain anonymous.