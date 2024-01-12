Bitter cold forecast for NE Texas Saturday night through Wednesday morning

Bitterly cold weather is forecast to arrive in Northeast Texas Saturday night and continue through Wednesday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop below the freezing mark late Saturday and remain below freezing until midday on Wednesday. During that time, there’s a chance for wintry precipitation Sunday night and Monday morning.

Today, sunny and windy, with afternoon highs in the mid 40s. The region is under a wind advisory until noon today, with westerly winds 20-30 MPH, gusting to 40.

Tonight, lows in the upper 20s under clear skies. On Saturday, sunny with highs in the low 50s.

Saturday night, cold north winds, with lows in the mid-teens. Sunday, increasingly cloudy, with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Sunday night, a chance for wintry precipitation developing late, with lows in the low teens. Current forecasts give us a 30 percent chance for snow or ice. That 30 percent chance for snow or ice continuing into Monday morning.

On Monday, chances for precipitation decreasing during the day, partly sunny, with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Dangerously cold Monday night, with lows in the single digits under clear skies.

Tuesday is forecast to be sunny with highs in the mid 20s. Single-digit lows possible once again Tuesday night. On Wednesday, temperatures expected to rise above freezing, with afternoon highs near 40.