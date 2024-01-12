© 2024 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bitter cold forecast for NE Texas Saturday night through Wednesday morning

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published January 12, 2024 at 10:24 AM CST

Wintry precipitation is possible Sunday night through Monday morning.

Bitterly cold weather is forecast to arrive in Northeast Texas Saturday night and continue through Wednesday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop below the freezing mark late Saturday and remain below freezing until midday on Wednesday. During that time, there’s a chance for wintry precipitation Sunday night and Monday morning.

Today, sunny and windy, with afternoon highs in the mid 40s. The region is under a wind advisory until noon today, with westerly winds 20-30 MPH, gusting to 40.

Tonight, lows in the upper 20s under clear skies. On Saturday, sunny with highs in the low 50s.

Saturday night, cold north winds, with lows in the mid-teens. Sunday, increasingly cloudy, with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Sunday night, a chance for wintry precipitation developing late, with lows in the low teens. Current forecasts give us a 30 percent chance for snow or ice. That 30 percent chance for snow or ice continuing into Monday morning.

On Monday, chances for precipitation decreasing during the day, partly sunny, with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Dangerously cold Monday night, with lows in the single digits under clear skies.

Tuesday is forecast to be sunny with highs in the mid 20s. Single-digit lows possible once again Tuesday night. On Wednesday, temperatures expected to rise above freezing, with afternoon highs near 40.
News
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
See stories by Mark Haslett