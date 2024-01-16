Commerce City Council meeting moved to Thursday

The regular meeting of the Commerce City Council has been re-scheduled for this Thursday evening. The meeting was scheduled for tonight, but was moved due to the extreme cold. The Commerce City Council will hold its next regular meeting Thursday evening at the usual time and location – 6 p.m. at City Hall.

Northeast Texas has one more night of bitterly cold temperatures ahead. Clear skies tonight, with lows in the low teens. Wind chill values in the single digits. Tomorrow, sunny skies, with temperatures rising above the freezing mark by late morning. Afternoon highs around 40 on Wednesday.

Some school districts will operate on a delayed schedule tomorrow. The Commerce ISD has announced it will run on a two-hour delayed schedule on Wednesday. This afternoon, an announcement from Commerce ISD said district staff made repairs to broken pipes and other weather-related facilities issues today. All bus routes and classes will be on a two-hour delay on Wednesday. Details available at the Commerce ISD Facebook page.

Texas A&M University-Commerce will re-open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Classes at the university were cancelled today.

Checking the extended outlook for the region, despite an anticipated thaw tomorrow, cold temperatures are expected through the rest of this week. Thursday should be the mildest day of the week, with highs in the 50s. Colder again on Friday, with high temperatures in the 30s. Saturday and Sunday, highs only in the 30s, with fair skies on Saturday and a chance for rain on Sunday.