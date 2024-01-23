Greenville ISD posts survey to assist with superintendent search
The district will be collecting responses to the survey through Friday.
- The Greenville Independent School District has posted a public survey to assist in its search for a new Superintendent. The district has posted the survey on the front of the Greenville ISD website, which is GreenvilleISD.com. The survey will be up through Friday.
- In Cumby today, students at Cumby Collegiate High School were evacuated as a result of an unidentified smell that could have been caused by a malfunctioning heating system. A statement from the City of Cumby this afternoon said that the odor was likely related to the school’s HVAC system and was llikelynot evidence of a gas leak. The statement said that students from grades 3-12 were evacuated in safe and orderly fashion today. The statement said a more detailed description and explanation of today’s events should be coming from the Cumby Independent School District once details are available.