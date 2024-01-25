ETSU Alumnus John Pearce to present on his book 'A Private in the Texas Army'

In Greenville tomorrow evening, the Audie Murphy American Cotton Museum will be hosting another speaker in its World War II Roundtable series. John Pearce will present on this topic of his most recent book, "A Private in the Texas Army." The book describes his father’s experience in the 36th Infantry Division in Africa and in Europe. Included will be excerpts from his father’s journal written during the war. Pearce is an alumnus of East Texas State University, Class of 1970, and is also an alumnus of Sulphur Springs High School. The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Admission is free. The Audie Murphy American Cotton Museum is located on Interstate 30 in Greenville. Details available at cottonmuseum.com.