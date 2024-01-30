Today's special election winner will be incumbent in March 5 primary

The special election for Texas House District 2 is being held today. The race features Republicans Brent Money, a Greenville attorney, and Jill Dutton, a Republican activist from Ben Wheeler. The two were the top finishers in a special election last November.

Whoever wins today’s special election will be the state representative for House District 2, but the seat will be up for grabs once again later this year. The Republican Party primary election is March 5. Both Dutton and Money have filed for that election. The winner of the GOP primary will be the presumptive victor in the November general election, as no Democrats have filed to run.

The seat has been vacant since May, when Republican Bryan Slaton resigned and was later expelled from the House after an investigation determined he had an inappropriate relationship with a 19-year-old intern on his staff. Slaton gave the woman alcohol and had sex with her at his Austin apartment.

Slaton won the district’s seat in 2020, when he defeated longtime Republican incumbent Dan Flynn, who won the office in 2002 and went on to win eight more general elections. In those eight races, Flynn faced a Democratic opponent in just two of them.

Texas House of Representatives District 2 is composed of Hopkins, Hunt, and Van Zandt counties.