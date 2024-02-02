Commerce High School football district to add Eustace, Malakoff

The University Interscholastic League announced yesterday its realignment of Texas public school districting affiliations. The new groupings for athletics and other interscholastic competitions are revised every two years to reflect changes in enrollment and other factors.

Commerce High School’s football district opponents stayed mostly the same. Mineola, Mount Vernon, Rains and Winnsboro all remain in Commerce’s district. However, there are two changes that give this district a more southerly orientation. New district opponents for Commerce will include Eustace and Malakoff. Both of those schools are in Henderson County, near Athens. Commerce will lose as district opponents Pottsboro and Bonham.

Bonham, meanwhile, joins a district that will also include Caddo Mills, Farmersville, Gainesville, Krum, Sanger, and Van Alstyne. Bonham’s increased enrollment has bumped the Purple Warriors up from 3A Division I to 4A Division II.

Elsewhere around the region, Greenville High School’s football district will include Corsicana, Crandall, Kaufman, Mesquite Poteet, Midlothian Heritage, and Terrell. Sulphur Springs High School’s football district will include Aubrey, Celina, Frisco Panther Creek, Lake Dallas, Nevada Community, and Paris.