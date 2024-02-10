Republican race for the Texas 3rd Congressional District features crowded field

A long time ago – or so it seems – incumbent members of Congress could expect to skate to re-election with nary a whimper from any opposition.

Not so these days, particularly if you’re a Republican running for re-election for a Texas congressional seat.

For example, Keith Self is seeking a second term representing the Third Congressional District, which covers almost all of Hunt County, along with much of Collin County. He is a self-described conservative, a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy who retired from the Army in 1999 with the rank of lieutenant colonel; he is a former Collin County judge who was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2022.

In an earlier time, Self would be justified in expecting a virtually unopposed race for re-election in a congressional district re-drawn to suit Republican candidates and voters. Not this year. Not in this political climate.

Self is facing four Republican challengers in the March GOP primary. If he wins that fight, he will go on to face a Democratic Party foe this fall. The Democrat waiting in the wings is Sandeep Srivastava, whom Self defeated in the 2022 general election.

The GOP field is filled with an array of varied candidates with diverse backgrounds.

Suzanne Harp is running for the second time against Self. She finished third in the 2022 GOP primary behind Self and then-U.S. Rep. Van Taylor. Taylor and Self finished first and second, respectively, in the primary, but Taylor failed to gain a 50% plus one-vote majority, thus requiring the top two finishers to compete in a runoff. Then Taylor admitted to an affair he had with a woman who had been married to an Islamic State officer. He notified Self of his intention to leave the campaign … and then he quit.

Here, though, is where the story gets complicated. Harp had blown the whistle on Taylor’s affair, revealing to the world what Taylor had done. Thus, according to Self’s campaign, Harp believed she should have been involved in the 2022 runoff, even though she had finished third in the primary.

Her belief, according to observers, is that since she revealed Taylor’s indiscretion, she was entitled to a place on the runoff ballot. The Texas Secretary of State’s Office determined that Self would be the party nominee because he was the No. 2 finisher in the primary; who then was declared the winner essentially by default because of Taylor’s withdrawal from the race.

Self said a single sentence in Texas election law is “very clear” on that issue. “It says that if anyone drops out prior to a runoff, then the second-place finisher in the primary is the nominee,” he said.

Harp is running again, this time as an “America First Conservative,” seeking to outflank Self on the right. A Self campaign aide calls Harp’s campaign an effort built on “sour grapes.” Harp dismisses angrily that characterization.

Self called Harp a “serial” candidate, and noted that all the challengers have run for Congress before. “The number of candidates, though, is unusual,” Self said of the challenge within the party. Also unusual, Self said, is the challengers’ shared history as former congressional candidates.

Without speaking directly to her role in exposing the Van Taylor matter, Harp said she is running to repair a “party and a government that is broken. I know foreign policy.” She said her “ultimate goal is to lead by example. We don’t have a border crisis, or an economic crisis, or a fentanyl crisis, we don’t have a crisis with all these wars. We have a leadership crisis.” She said that “this is not Keith Self’s race to lose.”

Harp reiterated her America First conservatism by suggesting that the nation is spending far too much money on military aid to Israel. “We are spending about $35,000 for every American citizen” in the effort to help Israel, she said. “That is not sustainable,” she added.

Still, Harp has emerged as the leading challenger to Self. Jeremy Ivanovskis is a “smart guy,” according to a Self staffer, who adds that he is “bright and knows the Constitution.” John Porro is the challenger with “the most money,” the staffer said. Tre Pennie is the fourth GOP challenger seeking to unseat Self.

Ivanovskis calls himself a “constitutional conservative” who he says will “fight back against unconstitutional Antony Fauci, ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ swamp bioweapons. I have zero ties to Washington, the lamestream media or Big Pharma.”

Porro calls himself “uniquely qualified” to serve in Congress and declares that he is “an unapologetic Christian conservative who is running to represent you as the next congressman from Congressional District 3. My platform is pro-America, pro-life, pro-freedom and pro-family.” Porro has a background as a first responder and said he helped respond to the terrorist attacks on 9/11.

Pennie is a former Dallas police detective whose “core principles revolve around public safety, improving education and job outcomes, fostering economic stability, limiting government overreach and promoting civility through a renewed appreciation for service and country.”

Self already has earned the endorsement of Donald Trump after going to Trump’s estate in Mar-a-Lago upon winning election to the House in 2022.

An examination of Harp’s campaign website reveals positions that mirror nearly to the letter the positions that Self has taken in Congress. She promotes gun-ownership rights, she is strongly anti-abortion. Harp favors a beefed-up security network on our southern border, she wants to ensure that our elections are free of corruption, she favors bolstering the fossil fuel industry and encourages more drilling for petroleum and natural gas.

Does that sound familiar? It should, as Self, the incumbent, has taken nearly identical positions during his first term in Congress. “Keith Self wouldn’t be nearly as conservative if I weren’t in this race,” Harp said in suggesting her candidacy is driving Self to the right. “Keith eventually gets there,” Harp said of Self’s political leaning, but she said Self has not, for example, endorsed a level of election integrity that Harp said is essential, which is using paper ballots.

Self’s campaign website, however, contradicts Harp’s assertion, declaring that the incumbent supports using paper ballots and he has called for continued vigilance to ensure that all elections are conducted cleanly and legally.

On a number of issues, Self positions himself within the mainstream of current GOP political thought. His website declares that Self “opposes mask and vaccine mandates and trusts individuals to make decisions for themselves and their families.”

On border security, Self laments what he calls President Biden’s “open border” policy and states his support for “deploying sufficient Texas National Guard members to actually defend U.S. sovereign territory and, if necessary, closing commercial traffic across the border to pressure Mexico to take strong measures to stop the movement of illegal immigrants across their country.”

What then, are the serious policy differences that have prompted this four-person intraparty challenge to Keith Self? Harp’s website doesn’t specify differences, but it does state the following:

“She has decided to run for Congress to provide Texas’s 3rd Congressional District with the missing leadership and give the much-needed voice to the fight for religious liberties, election integrity, border security, counter human trafficking, runaway spending and stop unconstitutional mandates.”

Is the incumbent likely to dispute any of that? Hardly. So, one might be prompted to ask: What are the differences? Harp insists she would bring “the A-team into government,” and suggests that the nation’s founders would be appalled at those who “make a career” out of serving the public. “That is not what the founders intended,” she said, noting that they were “businessmen” who insisted that government officials serve for a limited time.

Harp said as well that Self once was a “never Trumper,” meaning that he once declared that he “never would support Donald Trump” were he to run for president. “That is absolutely not true,” Self said of the allegation that he once opposed the former president. Self said he is proud to have the former president’s endorsement.

Harp is an investment banker and works at what she describes as a “communicator and strategist.”

Whatever the result on the March 5 primary ballot, current political trends seem to indicate that whoever finishes closest to the winner is not likely to disappear into the tall grass, never to be heard from again.

The primary question one could ask, though, is whether the winner manages to avoid a runoff with the second-place finisher. The most recent time it happened in the Third Congressional District turned out to be a lesson in political chaos.

